Mbeki ‘has a responsibility’ to campaign for ANC in 2024, but it may not help

Former president Thabo Mbeki is expected to campaign for ANC but it could be too little to late for the party.

The ANC said it was expecting all its former leaders, including former president Thabo Mbeki, to campaign for the party in the upcoming national and provincial elections next year.

Credible leader

Mbeki has been seen as one of the most credible ANC leaders who is still alive and has been critical of his own party since leaving office in 2008, including on the topics of load shedding, Phala Phala and service delivery.

While Mbeki has reportedly said he will not campaign for the party ahead of next year’s elections, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told The Citizen he would be expected to out of loyalty.

“The party does not need to ask members and leaders [to campaign], they know that they have an obligation. It’s part of their responsibilities as members of the party,” Bhengu said.

Bhengu added Mbeki was not the only former leader who was expected to lobby the party.

“All ANC former presidents who are former leaders are always available to campaign for the ANC. As far [as] we are concerned, they are doing that work and I cannot shoot in the dark in that manner,” Bhengu said.

ANC divided

Mbeki had suffered some criticism from members of his own party, including ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula who has previously expressed dismay at Mbeki’s commentary on national issues and the ANC’s shortfalls.

Speaking at an ANC manifesto review rally in October, Mbalula slammed Mbeki’s criticism of the party.

“… Even Thabo Mbeki, we have not fought with him. He goes around, saying whatever he wants to say…You see, when a person is old, they return to being a young child, saying whatever they like… Don’t bother…

“Even when he says things we don’t like. They are old now. We will let them say whatever they want to say,” Mbalula said.

He later U-turned on his comments, claiming he was quoted out of the context. Earlier this month, Mbalula claimed the party was wrong to get rid of Mbeki before his term ended.

Will he campaign for the ANC?

Earlier this year, Mbeki was quoted as telling attendees at an event hosted by the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs that he would not campaign for the ANC in the upcoming elections until the party renews itself.

The Citizen has reached out to the Thabo Mbeki Foundation for a comment on the matter. Any update will be included, once received.

Will it be enough?

Political analyst Lesiba Teffo believes, while Mbeki may be a critical figure in the ANC, his credibility and achievements will not be enough to save the party from an expected decline in votes in next year’s general elections.

“He made his mark. He was undoubtedly a good CEO and he led the organisation, the ANC, competently with a high moral ground, and with an appropriate vision. But along the highway, they lost the plot, including himself, because they failed to act when the rot started to set in,” he said.

Teffo said he expected the ANC to take a huge blow to their majority in parliament.

“I would rather say that Mbeki has done a good job and he should rather not dislodge his legacy by still wanting to be too involved in the ANC,” Teffo said.