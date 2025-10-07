Here’s when Flotilla detainees are set to arrive back in SA, and who’s footing the bill

Mandla Mandela and other flotilla detainees have arrived in Jordan, ahead of their deportation.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed the safe arrival of the protestors detained off the shore of the Gaza Strip last week.

Six South Africans, including Mandla Mandela, arrived in Jordan this morning, where they were greeted by the nation’s ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena.

South African officials had been in contact with Middle Eastern counterparts since the activist’s detention, coordinating their passage to safety.

The flotilla detainees and officials will arrive back in South Africa on Wednesday, 8 October, at OR Tambo International at roughly 9.30am.

Israel claimed the SA taxpayer would be footing the bill for the return trip from the Middle East, something the department denied.

“The Department wishes to clarify that the return is being facilitated with the support of families and solidarity groups,” stated Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

The South Africans and hundreds of other protestors were detained last week by Israeli forces after attempting to navigate their aid flotilla through a naval blockade off the Gaza shore.

