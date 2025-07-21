FlySafair pilots down tools, travellers warned of delays and cancellations

Trade union Solidarity says FlySafair’s flights could be disrupted on Monday after almost 90% of their pilots voted in favour of a strike.

Passengers using FlySafair are expected to be impacted by a two-week pilots’ strike after the trade union Solidarity said the airline’s flights could be disrupted after nearly 90% of their pilots voted in favour of a strike.

FlySafair is set to begin the lockout of its pilots on Monday over a wage dispute with trade union Solidarity, which could disrupt flights for two weeks.

Talks between Solidarity and the low-cost airline over pay and working hours have reached a deadlock.

FlySafair said that 8% of its flights will not take to the sky on Monday, despite earlier reassurances that operations would not be affected by the start of the strike.

Strike notice

Solidarity’s spokesperson, Helgard Cronje, said they have given FlySafair a notice of a one-day strike; however, the airline said it would lock out the pilots for seven days.

“This comes after almost 90% of the pilots voted in favour of a strike. Solidarity gave FlySafair notice of a one-day strike, but FlySafair hit back with a notice that it would lock out the pilots for seven days, which could last for another seven days.

ALSO READ: Pilots at this airline may strike starting next week

“This forced Solidarity to extend its strike notice to 14 days as well. In the meantime, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offered to mediate again. Solidarity has agreed to this, but FlySafair is still refusing,” Cronje said.

‘Reckless’

Cronje said FlySafair’s lockout of pilots is “reckless towards the public.”

“Solidarity’s one-day notice was aimed at forcing the company back to the negotiating table, but FlySafair has now escalated the dispute, which could last for weeks.

“The pilots are asking for their salaries to be rectified after the salary cuts during Covid-19, as well as for employment conditions not to be changed and for adequate provision to be made for rest and family time,” Cronje said.

Passengers

Cronje urged FlySafair to return to the negotiating table, while the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offered to mediate between the two parties.

Despite the flight disruptions, FlySafair reiterated its commitment to balancing employee rights with the airline’s sustainability.

“Travellers wishing to review their flight details or, if affected by rescheduling, change to a more convenient option may do so free of charge via the Manage Booking section at flysafair.co.za.”

Negotiations between FlySafair, Solidarity and the Pilot Union reached a deadlock last week.

Unions have been pursuing wage increases and an improvement in working conditions, with Solidarity stating that 84% of its members rejected FlySafair’s last proposal.

ALSO READ: Planning to Fly? Acsa warns of flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport