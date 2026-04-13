Gauteng health races to cut surgical waiting list of over 30 000 patients

The department framed the backlog not purely as a failure, but as a byproduct of a system that is, in some respects, working better than before.

The Gauteng Department of Health is rolling out a sweeping set of reforms to slash surgical waiting times and improve access to care at public hospitals.

However, tens of thousands of patients are still stuck in a backlog that officials say reflects years of accumulated system pressures.

Backlog built over years

The scale of the problem is stark.

According to the department, approximately 30 600 patients are currently waiting for surgical procedures across Gauteng’s public hospital system.

Of these, roughly 29 969 are classified as legacy backlog cases – patients whose wait predates the department’s current reform drive – while the remaining 631 are current cases awaiting scheduling under routine service flow.

The Gauteng Department of Health acknowledges that the figure reflects deep-rooted pressures rather than a sudden system collapse.

“The backlog reflects sustained system pressures over recent times, particularly the accumulation of legacy cases,” the department said.

It pointed to increased referrals to tertiary and central hospitals, infrastructure and equipment constraints, and workforce limitations as key contributors.

External shocks have made matters worse. Water supply challenges across parts of the province in 2025 led directly to surgical cancellations and delays, further swelling the numbers.

“These include increased referrals to tertiary and central hospitals, infrastructure and equipment constraints, workforce limitations and external disruptions such as water supply challenges experienced in parts of the province in 2025, which contributed to surgical cancellations and delays,” the department said.

A digital dashboard at the centre of the fix

The department’s primary response centres on the rollout of the Treatment Time Guarantees Surgical Backlog Platform – known as the TTG Dashboard – a case-level tracking system designed to give administrators real-time visibility into waiting lists and times across the surgical pathway.

The platform is intended to tighten coordination between facilities and support faster, more clinically informed decisions about patient scheduling.

The department described it as “a significant step towards a fully integrated, data-driven approach” to managing surgical services, even as the digitisation of historical records remains ongoing.

Parallel to the digital push, the department is also accelerating the validation and digitisation of existing waiting lists to ensure that planning and resource allocation are based on accurate, up-to-date information.

“Particular focus is being directed towards tertiary and central hospitals, where demand for specialised procedures remains high, leading to longer waiting times,” the department said.

More theatre time, more staff, more coordination

Beyond the technology rollout, the department has moved to physically increase surgical output.

Hospitals are extending their operating hours over weekends and after hours to run what the department describes as high-volume surgical marathons focused on priority procedures.

Supporting this expanded capacity is a recruitment drive for additional specialised clinicians, alongside improved allocation of existing human resources and stronger maintenance of critical equipment to reduce downtime.

The department said these combined efforts were designed to directly address the operational bottlenecks that have allowed the backlog to persist.

Coordination across the hospital system is also being restructured.

“Further measures include enhanced coordination within hospital clusters to redistribute cases to facilities with available capacity, as well as strengthened referral pathways, improved booking practices and tighter operational oversight to reduce cancellations and maximise utilisation,” the department said.

Putting the backlog in context

The department framed the backlog not purely as a failure but as a byproduct of a system that, in some respects, is working better than before.

Since remedial reforms were introduced, surgical efficiency across the public health system has improved, but that progress has come with a trade-off.

Residual delays persist largely because emergency and high-acuity cases are rightly prioritised, pushing elective and lower-urgency procedures down the queue.

“The current backlog must be understood in the context of improved system throughput,” the department said.

“Since the introduction of remedial reforms, the public health system has demonstrated stronger surgical efficiency; however, residual delays persist due to the prioritisation of emergency and high-acuity cases.”

Shoring up hospitals against future disruption

The department has also turned its attention to the underlying fragility of facilities that has made the system vulnerable to shocks.

Efforts are underway to address operational risks, including equipment reliability, theatre conditions and continuity measures to limit the impact of future disruptions.

These resilience-building measures are aimed at ensuring that progress made in clearing the backlog is not eroded by the kind of external and infrastructural crises that contributed to its growth in the first place.

“Furthermore, efforts are underway to strengthen the resilience of health facilities by addressing operational risks affecting surgical services, including equipment reliability, theatre conditions and continuity measures to mitigate the impact of external disruptions,” the department said.

The department has cast its intervention package as a long-term project rather than a quick fix.

“Collectively, these interventions are expected to reduce the legacy backlog over time while sustaining improvements in the management of current cases,” the department said, describing the end goal as “a more responsive, efficient and sustainable public health system in Gauteng.”