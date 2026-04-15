Gauteng MEC takes stand in child abuse case at court

Warning: This article contains details of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor, which may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Gauteng Social Development MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has strongly condemned the sexual abuse of children, joining hundreds of residents picketing outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in support of a 13-year-old victim.

Nkomo-Ralehoko stood alongside community leaders and civil society organisations on Tuesday as the matter came before court for the accused’s bail hearing, which was postponed to 22 April 2026.

The MEC denounced the alleged assault of the Grade 8 pupil, stressing that gender-based violence and crimes against children would not be tolerated.

“We are going to be the friends of the court as the Gauteng Department of Social Development working together with NGOs in cases like this to ensure that the justice is served to perpetrators,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Call for justice and accountability

Nkomo-Ralehoko urged all sectors of society to unite in demanding justice and accountability, adding that the law must fully protect vulnerable members of communities.

“We are not going to stop, we will be here on 22 April 2026, because we remain resolute in standing with the family and all survivors in the pursuit of justice,” she said.

She confirmed that the department is providing psychosocial support to the child and her family during what she described as a difficult period.

“Assault and sexual abusers of children have no place in our society. We must build communities that are safe and free of sex offenders,” the MEC added.

Case before court

This comes after a 58-year-old Soweto man accused of sexually harassing his 12-year-old niece.

Tshepo Ntsimane, from Dobsonville, appeared briefly at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court last week on a charge of assault. He is expected to return on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

According to police, the alleged incident took place between 8pm on 3 April and 2am on 4 April at a residence in Dobsonville, where the victim had gone with her aunt and a friend due to a lack of electricity at home.

“It is further alleged that the suspect later arrived at the residence allegedly intoxicated,” authorities said.

Police allege the situation escalated after the child was given a drink that made her dizzy. She was allegedly taken to a vehicle parked outside the yard, where she was sexually harassed.

The victim later regained consciousness inside the suspect’s office.

“She was found in a distressed condition by witnesses,” police said.

Forensic evidence under scrutiny

A medical examination conducted after the incident “yielded positive findings consistent with injuries”, while investigators collected multiple pieces of forensic evidence from the scene.

These included the victim’s clothing recovered from a vehicle, as well as “vomit containing a red substance” and wine stains found on the office floor.

Police also seized CCTV footage and video evidence recorded by a witness, which now forms part of the ongoing investigation.

The accused remains in custody pending his bail application.