New Year’s reveller’s spirited heist ends in bust

A police pursuit resulted in the arrest a man who was found in possession of crates liquor wworth R6000.

The suspect could not provide proof of purchase for R6000 worth of booze. Image: iStock.

As the echoes of New Year celebrations lingered in the air, an opportunist’s quest for revelry took an unexpected turn when police in Bloemfontein apprehended him for being in possession of R6000 worth of alcoholic beverages without any proof of purchase.

The incident unfolded on Monday, 1 January 2024, near a renowned brewery, marking an abrupt end to the suspect’s attempt to kick off the year in ‘good spirits.’

According to a police statement, members of the Bloemfontein Flying Squad were conducting routine patrols along OR Tambo Street, Hamilton, when their attention was drawn to a silver Hyundai parked conspicuously close to the side wall of a prominent brewery company.

A hasty escape

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said that the unfolding drama revealed a man in the vicinity of the vehicle, accompanied by two others who swiftly loaded items into the car’s trunk before making a hasty escape.

The subsequent pursuit resulted in the arrest of the 25-year-old driver of the Hyundai Atos, who was found in possession of crates and crates of liquor with an estimated value of R6000.

“The suspect, unable to provide a credible explanation for the source of the alcoholic beverages or furnish proof of purchase, now faces charges related to the possession of suspected stolen property,” Seargeant Kareli confirmed.

The accused individual is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court in the coming days, as authorities intensify efforts to trace and apprehend the remaining accomplices involved in this theft.