R37m Limpopo sports complex abandoned

A R37 million sports complex in Limpopo lies abandoned after the contractor disappeared, turning the site into a hideout for thugs.

About R37 million seems to have gone down the drain in Limpopo after a sports complex meant to combat crime and juvenile delinquency was left by the authorities to rot after the service provider abandoned the project.

The Mampogo Sporting Complex in Ga-Mamphogo village has now become a “white elephant”, turned into a hideout, by thugs with the pitch being used for animal grazing.

Budget ballooned to R37m

The Citizen understands the project was first budgeted for R16 million in 2018, but this later ballooned to R37 million. The contractor is said to have disappeared in 2019, leaving the complex half done.

The Bolsheviks political party of South Africa general secretary Seun Mogotji has written to the council, asking how it planned to recoup the money.

“Nelson Mandela once said sport has the power to change the world, to inspire and to unite people,” said Mogotji.

“But today I can see that the mayor, the speaker, the chief whip, municipal manager and the council of Ephraim Mogale municipality, do not understand the former president’s message.”

Project failed to combat crime or unearth talent

He said the project had failed to combat crime or to unearth sporting talent.

The council had paid the contractor in full and when he absconded, did nothing to recover the money or force him to complete the work.

Attempts to solicit comment from the municipality was unsuccessful as its spokesperson Percy Moagi claimed he was locked in a meeting.

But Moagi told SABC that the council was working around the clock to recoup the lost money.

