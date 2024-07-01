Zille: I hope DA ministers will pay for their own electricity and water

Ministers get mansions, cars, flights for family members, luxury travel, security detail, and free water and electricity.

DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille has shared her thoughts on the new cabinet. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

Despite the numerous luxurious perks given to cabinet ministers, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council Chair Helen Zille says her party’s members should pay their own way.

The DA secured six cabinet positions, including Agriculture (John Steenhuisen), Basic Education (Siviwe Gwarube), Communications and Digital Technologies (Solly Malatsi), Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (Dion George), Home Affairs (Leon Schreiber), and Public Works and Infrastructure (Dean Macpherson).

DA ‘not to blame’ for bloated cabinet

It was part of 31 ministries announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. The “bloated cabinet” has been criticised by many, but Zille told 702 on Monday that they were not to blame.

She said her party took less than its fair share of portfolios and had expected the cabinet to be reduced.

The six ministers will get several perks including homes in Tshwane and Cape Town, car allowances, free flights for family members, official vehicles, luxury accommodation when travelling, a large security detail, and free water and electricity.

Ministers, pay your own way

Zille said her members should pay for their own utilities and ditch the blue light brigades.

“I certainly hope they won’t take the full benefits of the Ministerial Handbook. I hope they will pay for their own lights and water. I hope they won’t take two ministerial residences, one in Tshwane and one in Cape Town,” said Zille.

“I hope they won’t run around in blue lights brigades, because that has been our policy for a very long time,” she said.

How much do you pay to have ministers live in luxury?

The DA’s Schreiber, who is now a minister himself, last year complained about the exorbitant bill ministers have raked up.

He noted a parliamentary response from then Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille that ministerial mansions were collectively worth more than R967 million.

“On average, each ministerial house is valued at nearly R10m, which means that every ANC (African National Congress) minister and deputy minister currently lives in two mansions (one in Cape Town and one in Pretoria) valued at a collective R20m — all courtesy of South African taxpayers,” Schreiber said.

The Sunday Times also reported that R2 billion was spent over five years on ministerial “support staff” and more than R7 million was forked out for generators and inverters.

