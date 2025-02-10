‘Toy soldiers’: GNU parties divided on SANDF mission in DRC

Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga said the fallen SANDF members would be home by Thursday.

The government of national unity (GNU) is divided over how to deal to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The National Assembly held an urgent debate on Monday to voice their opinions on how and why 14 South Africans died in the central African conflict.

Families of the 14 fallen soldiers are desperately awaiting news of the repatriation of their loved ones killed by Rwandan-backed forces.

Duty to promote peace

Former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba spoke on behalf of the ANC, stressing that the country had an obligation to show moral support for the soldiers still deployed in the DRC.

Gigaba doubled down on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona statement that under the Freedom Charter, South Africa had a duty to uphold “progressive internationalism”.

“When South Africa was enveloped by a dark cloud of apartheid tyranny, Africa acted together to bring about a brighter day of freedom,” said Gigaba.

He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was a non-partisan force that worked for all South Africans and was not beholden to select agendas.

He believed South Africa’s reputation as a leader in regional relations was built on good governance, dialogue and seeking “African solutions to African problems”.

Gigaba called for a separate debate on the structure of the SANDF but said South Africa would remain committed to the cause in the DRC.

“South Africa has a proud history of contributing to peacekeeping efforts, demonstrating our commitment to stability and security across this continent through diplomacy, mediation and the deployment of our peacekeepers,” Gigaba said.

Withdrawal and resignation

Before Gigaba took the podium, DA member of parliament Chris Hattingh unleashed a tirade at his ANC partners.

“Let’s be realistic, a successful offensive would require more troops and equipment, efficient logistics, air power and strategic leadership — none of which SADC or the SANDF has demonstrated the ability to provide,” said Hattingh.

He said that once the soldiers were repatriated, South Africa should completely withdraw from the region and undergo a detailed debrief and restructuring of the SANDF.

“For that we need leadership, strong decisive and competent leadership — something the SANDF has not seen in a very long time,” he stated.

“Let me make this clear. We have to withdraw from the DRC immediately and Minister Angie Motshekga must resign — voluntarily or otherwise. The time for excuses is over,” Hattingh concluded.

Progressive caucus’ voice

The MK party echoed the call to silence the guns and called for more support while trumpeting former president Jacob Zuma’s role in promoting African unity of the continent.

The party called for investment in local defence manufacturers and said that failure to provide systematic support to the DRC would be akin to surrendering the country and its natural resources.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the opposing forces were better prepared and that the SANDF were fighting a battle they could not win.

Malema blamed the scenario on a lack of funding, as well as state-owned arms company Denel, who he accused of mismanagement and corruption.

“For over a decade we have watched as the SANDF has been systematically weakened. Budget cuts have crippled our military’s ability to function effectively,” Malema said.

‘Toy soldiers’

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip called on Motshekga to resign by the end of the day, while Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie berated the National Assembly.

McKenzie said it was a farce that the debate had been held before the soldiers’ bodies had arrived back home.

Citing the high level of youth unemployment, he called for conscription and suggested parliamentarians should be deployed to the frontlines.

“We’re tired here in parliament of toy soldiers. This is war, people are dying. You are calling yourself titles here — go and fight,” blasted McKenzie.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald had an equally stern warning, claiming top generals prevented Ramaphosa from accessing critical mission information.

Groenewald called for a judicial commission to investigate the reports, warning: “If we don’t attend to that, we will be in a fortnight of a military coup and the president won’t even know it.”

Motshekga’s brief address reiterated the ANC position that South Africa was an integral part of the African community and was obligated to promote peace.

Eager to know when the fallen would be repatriated, the minister of defence relayed they were experiencing delays in Uganda, and were expected home on Thursday.

