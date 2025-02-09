DNA tests may be needed to identify SANDF troops killed in DRC, bodies could be in Uganda until Tuesday

According to the SANDF, the bodies are in Ugandan undergoing pathology procedures while plans are underway for an arrival ceremony in Pretoria.

As the bodies of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are on their way home, there are concerns that some may be in such a bad state they will need DNA tests to identify them.

The troops died during recent fighting between the Congolese army, backed by soldiers from SA as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, and M23 rebel fighters in the East of that country.

While government had promised they would be home last week, this was delayed. The SANDF confirmed on Friday that the bodies were in transit to the UN Logistics Base in Entebbe, Uganda. They arrived in that country on Saturday afternoon before being prepared for the more than four-hour-long journey by air to South Africa.

ALSO READ: Bodies of slain SANDF soldiers on their way home to SA

Bodies lying in a truck

While the families of the deceased wait anxiously for their arrival, City Press reported that the bodies are in a bad state.

One reason for this is that they were reportedly not kept in a mortuary for preservation but in a stationary truck. It has sparked fears that only DNA testing can determine the identity of the bodies, complicating some burial rituals.

“Sadly, some families will not have closure and say goodbye to their loved ones. Traditionally, the final [body] viewing can be a critical part of accepting the reality of death and saying goodbye to the deceased. But, under the current circumstances, the bodies might not even be kept at the respective families for a night vigil,” a source told the paper.

When will the bodies be home?

While it is not clear at the time of writing when the bodies are set to arrive in South Africa, the SANDF confirmed on Saturday that the bodies are in Ugandan undergoing pathology procedures that could continue until Tuesday.

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini told the Sunday Times that the families of the dead would be visited by officials on Sunday to arrange travel to Pretoria for an arrival ceremony.

ALSO READ: Delay in repatriation of SA soldiers’ bodies

Families wait

An aunt of one of the slain soldiers, Pieter Strydom, said her family had grown frustrated by the delays.

“They were lying to the families when they said the bodies were on their way back home [last week],” Annetjie Gouws told The Citizen.

Those on the ground in the DRC are also reportedly shocked at the slow progress being made to bring the dead home, with the wife of a SANDF soldier in the region labelling it “inhumane”.

“The fact that the bodies were still lying in the base camp is unacceptable. Someone needs to be held accountable for that.”

She added that all she wanted was for her husband to come home.

“I am very worried about the neglect they are going through, and I don’t trust what the generals and the ministers say or what they are doing.”

ALSO READ: Families of fallen SANDF troops deserve better than an endless wait with empty promises

Calls for ceasefire in Goma

According to AFP, battles continue to rage in eastern DRC around 60 kilometres from the South Kivu provincial capital of Bakuvu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the leaders from the Southern African Development Communities (SADC) and the East African community who attended an urgent summit in Tanzania on Saturday to address the war and humanitarian crisis in the DRC.

There, delegates called for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” within five days.

It also urged the opening of humanitarian corridors to evacuate those who had died or were injured in the conflict.

A nation in mourning

The SA flag is currently flying at half-mast in tribute to those who died fighting in the conflict.

There were calls for Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) to be more restrained last week amid the deaths.

Proceedings last Thursday began with a minute silence, with those in attendance asked to reflect on the dedication and sacrifice of the SANDF troops killed.

It was also the first item of business for Ramaphosa, who paid tribute to the 14 by name and vowed to return their bodies home.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer and Itumeleng Mafisa

NOW READ: ‘A nation that values its military doesn’t treat its soldiers as disposable’: Mayibuye Mandela slams Ramaphosa’s Sona SANDF tribute