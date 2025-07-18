Going into zama zama tunnels is to enter ‘another world’

A descent into illegal tunnels reveals how miners are undermining roads near Benoni, causing destruction and risking lives.

Within seconds of passing under the N12 along Snake Road in Benoni, we pull over and park on the shoulder of the road.

A number of curious, dusty heads immediately pop up above the tall grass, metres from the verge. Our security detail, provided by Marius van der Merwe of QRF Task Team, quickly enters into negotiations for access.

We are here to photograph and video some illegal mining tunnels alongside the N12 and surrounds which are causing major damage to infrastructure.

Illegal mining tunnels alongside the N12

After a few minutes we get the all clear. As we approach a makeshift campsite, security is on high alert with guns drawn.

Van der Merwe ducks into a rocky opening no bigger than a metre in diameter, beckoning my colleague Shaun Holland and I in.

With cars speeding along a major road 20m to the left of us, and the roaring N12 a little further on, we crouch through the opening and descend underground.

ALSO READ: Police probe murder case after man found dead at Zamimpilo informal settlement [VIDEO]

It’s like another world. The opening is small and muddy, with condensation dripping off the roof and walls. The air is moist, thick and heavy.

It’s difficult to manoeuvre, ducking and clambering over mounds of compacted dirt and propylene sacks. We are descending at an incline of about 45 degrees and the damp floor makes it easy to slip.

After a few metres the cave opens up enough to stand up, but the floor is still uneven and slippery. There are no support beams holding the earth above. Van der Merwe indicates collapses are common.

Sinkhole caused by mining close to surface

The mining is very close to the surface, which is how the sinkholes are formed.

Then he takes us to Plastic City, on the border of Brakpan and Benoni. We go along Main Reef Road, but eventually the road runs out. Van der Merwe warns us that people in this area are heavily armed.

What was a major arterial road is no more. Illegal mining flourishes where there was once tar. The destruction is catastrophic.

NOW READ: Nearly 2 000 arrested during nationwide Vala Umgodi operations in April