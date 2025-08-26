Government warns South African women against sketchy Russian job offers

The ministry confirmed that these widely circulated employment opportunities lack any official government support.

The Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities has issued an urgent warning about suspicious employment opportunities targeting young South African women.

The ministry expressed serious concerns on Monday regarding alleged job offers circulating on social media platforms.

These offers specifically target women aged 18 to 22 for supposed work opportunities in Russia.

However, the exact nature of the employment roles remains ambiguous.

South Africa grapples with severe youth unemployment rates, particularly affecting young women.

The ministry stressed that economic desperation should never become a tool for exploitation.

Social media influencers under investigation

The ministry’s alert follows widespread online criticism of content creators accused of promoting alleged human trafficking operations in Russia.

Several promotional videos by South African influencers featuring Russian employment opportunities for young women have gained significant traction across social platforms.

According to the BBC, officials are currently examining a promotional video created by influencer Cyan Boujee, though the content has since been deleted from her social media account.

Her now-removed video, filmed in Russia’s Tatarstan region, promoted a two-year career development initiative aimed at young women seeking to build professional expertise.

In the controversial footage, Boujee marketed the initiative as a “fresh new start” while claiming that “apparently girls are treated fairly here – Africans, Asians, Latin Americans”.

The head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, warned young girls not to get scammed by unverified foreign job offers.

He noted that these offers are being promoted by famous influencers on various social media platforms.

“Human trafficking syndicates are luring people into all sorts of illegal activities under slave-life conditions. If something looks too good to be true, get a 2nd opinion,” he advised.

No government backing for social media job offers

The ministry confirmed that these widely circulated employment opportunities lack any official government support.

“We can confirm that the so-called work opportunities advertised on social media for positions in Russia are not facilitated with any government intervention,” the department stated.

Officials emphasised that legitimate international employment programs operate through established protocols.

The ministry noted that government-backed international employment opportunities are organised through official diplomatic channels and formal bilateral agreements between governments.

Verification process for international opportunities

The ministry provided clear guidance for young people considering overseas employment.

It said young people must exercise extreme caution when engaging with unsolicited offers for international employment, particularly those distributed via social media and other online platforms.

“Before considering any international work or education opportunity, their authenticity must be verified with relevant authorities, including the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and its missions abroad, foreign embassies or missions within South Africa of the intended country of travel for the opportunity, the Department of Employment and Labour, the South African Police

Service, and the Department of Higher Education and Training for study opportunities.”

Protection of vulnerable youth

The ministry highlighted the particular vulnerability of young women to exploitative practices.

“The safety, dignity, and future of young South African women are of paramount importance, and we cannot allow desperation borne of high unemployment to be weaponised against our youth,” the department declared.

Officials emphasised their commitment to addressing underlying economic challenges.

The government said it works tirelessly to address youth unemployment through national initiatives.

These include the Presidential Employment Stimulus, the National Youth Service, and various skills development programmes.

Call for multi-department collaboration

The ministry acknowledged that government efforts alone cannot solve unemployment challenges.

“However, the government alone cannot win the fight against unemployment,” officials stated.

The department called on the private sector, civil society, labour, academia, and communities to join hands with the government in creating sustainable pathways for decent work.

The ministry specifically emphasised the need to focus on young people, especially young women, who remain the most vulnerable to exploitative practices.

It further announced plans for comprehensive discussions with relevant parties. Officials promised to engage stakeholders, including Dirco, the Russian Embassy in South Africa, and the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA).

