Home Affairs system offline due to ‘cable breakage’

Kgomotso Phooko

The Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) online system has reportedly gone offline nationwide due to a “cable breakage”.

According to a statement released by the department, the cable breakage connects to the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

The DHA advised the public that a team of home affairs and SITA technicians are currently working to ensure the fault is resolved.

Disgruntled citizens took to Twitter to express their frustrations, with others pointing out systems going offline was not a new phenomenon.

Department of Home Affairs Soweto, been waiting for hours in the line and they say the system is offline. I even made an appointment but it means NOTHING. They said if the system doesn't come online you have to book a new slot and come another day. With what time??? pic.twitter.com/yOdcK4R8eE— Es (@Esibossman) April 1, 2022

I'm at Home affairs Centurion since 8:00 systems are offline. New born babies and grannies are starving pic.twitter.com/W62on5EeRT— NQ Zondi (@NqNzuza) April 1, 2022

Home Affairs Alberton Officials coming to tell us "The System is still offline, Whether you want go or wait it's up to you"…. There they are…..@HomeAffairsSA pic.twitter.com/TOECBUjtNi— The ???????????? Black ????Afrikaaner (@Brian_Marawu) April 1, 2022

This is a developing story. The Citizen is in the process of obtaining comment. Updates to follow as more information is made available.