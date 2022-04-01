Home Affairs system offline due to ‘cable breakage’

The Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) online system has reportedly gone offline nationwide due to a “cable breakage”.
According to a statement released by the department, the cable breakage connects to the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).
The DHA advised the public that a team of home affairs and SITA technicians are currently working to ensure the fault is resolved.
Disgruntled citizens took to Twitter to express their frustrations, with others pointing out systems going offline was not a new phenomenon.
This is a developing story. The Citizen is in the process of obtaining comment. Updates to follow as more information is made available.