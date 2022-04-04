Nxesi appointed as Public Service acting minister, replaces US-bound Dlodlo

Citizen Reporter

Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi will have another portfolio to handle after he was appointed as an acting minister of different department.

The Presidency confirmed on Monday that Nxesi will assume an acting ministerial position in Public Service and Administration following his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nxesi will replace former State Security Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo.

“President Ramaphosa thanks minister Dlodlo, who has served government and the nation in various leadership roles including, since 2017, four ministerial portfolios of Communications, Home Affairs, State Security and Public Service and Administration,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Dlodlo vacates her position for a new role in the United States (US) as the executive director of the World Bank’s board.

“The president wishes the former minister well in her new responsibility in which she will be one of three board members representing the interests of 25 African member states.

“President Ramaphosa also wishes acting minister Nxesi well in providing continuity in the functioning and impact of the Department of Public Service and Administration,” the Presidency added.

Nxesi will still carry out his duties as Labour Minister.

No confidence motion

The news come after the Democratic Alliance (DA) failed in its bid to have Ramaphosa’s Cabinet removed.

Last Wednesday, the DA could not get the required 201 votes for its motion of no confidence to be passed in the National Assembly.

The party tabled a motion in February.

Dlodlo was one of the ministers the DA wanted to be removed from Cabinet.

The former State Security Minister was previously criticised her department’s response to the violent unrest in July 2021.

However, she insisted in an interview with eNCA that she carried out her duties prior to and amid the unrest.

Dlodlo argued at the time that there was never an intelligence failure, saying that she believed that she did her part.

The former minister maintained her stance during her testimony at at the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC‘s) investigative hearings into the riots in February.