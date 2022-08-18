ANC Tshwane to table motion of no confidence against Randall Williams

Citizen Reporter

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it will bring forward a motion of no confidence against Randall Williams as the mayor faces allegations of corruption.

Williams has been accused of flouting the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) after he allegedly pushed opposition parties to endorse an unsolicited power contract, valued at R26 billion.

The mayor on Tuesday submitted a report before the City of Tshwane council, but later withdrew following criticism.

He has defended himself, saying the report “was a public participation report pertaining to a proposal received by a consortium that wished to lease the land on which the city’s power stations (Pretoria West and Rooiwal) are located to install gas turbines” rather than a tender as suggested.

Fraudulent process

ANC’s Tshwane caucus briefed the media on Thursday afternoon, with the regional party confirming that Williams had lobbied some of their councillors to back the project and that it would submit a no-confidence motion against the mayor.

“There are some junior councillors of the ANC that might have been called to offer support to a fraudulent process that the executive mayor might have wanted to undergo,” ANC Tshwane Regional Secretary, George Matjila, said.

The party, however, dismissed ActionSA’s suggestion that the mayor had met secretly with the councillors.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson, Bongani Baloyi, on Thursday alleged that the ANC as well as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held “secret briefing sessions” with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Williams to solicit support.

The Tshwane caucus said R26 billion was the initial amount stated in the report presented by Williams, but this may increase “as far as R48 billion”.

The party further welcomed Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Lebogang Maile’s response to the contract saga, adding that there were “many reasons” why the metropolitan municipality should be investigated.

Maile wrote to Williams on Wednesday giving the mayor seven days to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

In a statement, the MEC said the allegations were “deemed serious” and these claims may be “considered as interference in the supply chain management processes of which the legislation patently prohibits councillors from doing”.

Leaked audio

In a leaked audio clip, Williams can be heard instructing city officials to support the unsolicited bid.

“It is the role of the executive authority to take strategic decisions and the role of the administration is to implement those decisions, whether they agree or disagree with that decision, that is not their call.

“So when this unsolicited bid came through, and I have taken the decision that it should go through as an unsolicited bid, your duty as officials was then to implement that decision,” the mayor told his colleagues.

The mayor has since argued that the project would “attract an estimated direct investment value of R26 billion over the long term”, therefore, the city would not be spending this money.

Earlier in the day, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party would report Williams to the Public Protector, National Treasury and “every organ of state responsible for looking at these particular matters” regarding the contract saga.

Beaumont said the question now facing ActionSA was whether the party could continue to support Williams as Tshwane mayor.

Meanwhile, EFF Tshwane has since laid criminal charges against Williams over the allegations.

Regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, opened a case of corruption and bribery at Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Wednesday.

