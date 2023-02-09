Getrude Makhafola
9 Feb 2023
Sona 2023: Officials withholding funding meant for victims are ‘the biggest abusers’

Getrude Makhafola

An activist says those working with abused women in communities need funding, not speeches, and have been failed by government.

Anti-GBV activist Rinae Sengani speaking at a local community meeting with the police. Photo: Supplied.
Limpopo anti-GBV activist Rinae Sengani
An activist helping abused women in Venda, Limpopo, claims that those in charge at various government levels are sitting on funding meant for those affected by gender-based violence, and won't disburse resources because they are abusers themselves. Activist Rinae Singani said President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday will be nothing but "talk and promises again", while women seeking help continue to suffer, especially in rural communities. 'We want funding, not speeches' Sengani said Ramaphosa will keep mentioning the fight against GBV until he leaves office, while he is well aware that activists and NGOs are...

