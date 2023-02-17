Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
5 minute read
17 Feb 2023
1:31 pm
Government

‘Government has been slow to respond’: Heavy rains blamed for new sinkholes in Khutsong

Stephen Tau

The emergence of new sinkholes forces school closure in Khutsong.

Khutsong - Sinkhole - West
One of the many sinkholes which developed in Khutsong, west of Johannesburg, 17 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
As heavy rains continue to batter various parts of the country, residents from the sinkhole-stricken area of Khutsong in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg, are again raising concerns over their safety and that of their children. This in the wake of more sinkholes developing in the area that has been described as a disaster. While issuing weather alerts on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) also expressed concern about the area in question, saying further rainfall in the coming days could even worsen the already dire situation. ALSO READ: Weather warning: Another week of downpours hold severe risk to property,...

Read more on these topics