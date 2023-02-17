Floods: Five Transnet workers recused after truck swept into river

Citizen Reporter

Five Transnet workers in Nelspruit survived a harrowing experience after the truck they were travelling in was swept off a bridge by heavy waters in Amersfoort, Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The driver of the truck had been driving across a bridge near the Schuilspruit dam when he lost control of his vehicle.

Truck swept into river

According to police reports, the five workers included one woman and four men. Two of them were inside the truck and three were on the truck’s rooftop.

Emergency medical services – along with the fire department and other locally based community structures – arrived on the scene to execute a rescue operation.

The teams eventually managed to rescue the five workers.

Immediately after the five were rescued, the same rescue team were called out again on another rescue operation in Rustenburg

Driver rescued

A Rustenburg motorist had driven his bakkie into deep waters and could not escape it.

After several hours, the rescue teams managed to pull the owner of the bakkie to safety.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, once again reminded community members that flowing water applies pressure on contact points.

“The higher the speed, the more the pressure. Motorists just drive in without walking the terrain so as to determine the pressure.

“We are therefore advising motorists and pedestrians that the best way to determine water pressure is not to take a risk at all and stay away,” she said.

“With heavy rains still pouring in most areas of Mpumalanga, motorists and pedestrians are warned to avoid overflowing low-lying bridges and river banks as they might be easy swept away,” she said.

Safety first

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela also expressed her disappointment.

Despite numerous warnings issued, people still gamble with their lives.

“Important appointments can always be rescheduled rather than honouring them at the expense of your one precious life,” said the General.

“Take heed of the warnings in this weather and be responsible.”

