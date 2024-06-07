High road: ‘Cool heads will win the day’

John Steenhuisen emphasises the DA's commitment to South Africa's stability and outlines principles guiding coalition talks.

DA Leader John Steehuisen takes interviews at the National Results Operations Centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, 31 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Step up, stabilise, serve South Africa. The “triple S” forms the core of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) position on coalition negotiations.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said his party is clear on its objectives and is standing firm on its non-negotiables.

Immediately after the general election, the DA’s federal executive convened to assess the situation, he said.

‘We had to intervene’

“We could sit it out and do nothing, but that would have its own risks,” he said, explaining the DA could not abandon its commitment to rescuing the country. “We had to intervene.

“We’ve had talks about talks with the ANC,” he said.

“We’ve met the IFP [Inkatha Freedom Party].

“But the reality is, we have an open mind to talk, and we’ll talk to any parties that share the values and principles of respect for the rule of law, the constitution, the social market economy that treats business and the private sector as partners in the growth and jobs; zero tolerance for corruption and building a capable state, free of cadre deployment.”

DA-ANC meeting today

There is a meeting scheduled between the DA and ANC today.

“What South Africa needs now is maturity, cool heads and steady hands in these negotiations, whatever shape they take” said Steenhuisen.

“The country can choose the high road and focus on growth in the economy, fighting poverty and unemployment, or we can go down the road of radical socialist policies.”

This is why, he said, the DA would not work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, or any other entity that did not subscribe to the constitution.

“If there was any hint that the constitution was to be diluted, we would walk away,” he said.

This will sour rapidly with EFF

Steenhuisen said with the EFF in government, the country could expect things to go sour rapidly.

“My view is that another five years under the radical socialist policies that will arise as a result of an anti-constitutional coalition will make it virtually impossible to rescue anything in 2029 – if we have an election at all.”

He dispelled rumours the DA would be solely interested in the speaker’s position and running government’s legislative arm, while not participating in the executive.

It was far better to be in the room than out in the cold, he said. Real change requires being where decisions are made.

He pointed out that many ministerial actions were carried out by regulation, bypassing parliamentary oversight, leaving little latitude for the legislative branch to make much of an impact.

“It will take a long time to turn things around,” said Steenhuisen. “The notion that committees can turn things around is flawed; the DA would still be outnumbered.

“Overseeing parliament doesn’t guarantee blocking bad legislation. Pernicious pieces could still pass if the executive makes deals, leaving you to explain it to voters.”

Not affraid of falling out and failed talks

He is also not afraid of a falling out and failed talks.

“We are very happy to go back to the opposition benches,” he said, adding a fragmented governing coalition could provide opportunities for the DA to drive wedges and influence legislation from the opposition benches.

Coalition politics are complex but stability remains the paramount objective.

“Investors want stability. Citizens want stability” and a stable coalition is essential for restoring confidence.

“The DA’s approach to negotiations focuses on values and principles rather than positions. Positions will come last,” he said.

The party’s seven-point manifesto, which included ending load shedding, building a capable civil service and focusing on infrastructure, will guide its negotiation stance.

People voted for the party because that is what is promised

People voted for the party because that is what it promised, and that is what it would be taking to the table.

“We’ve done it already in places like the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town”, and these reforms could be scaled nationally.

Reforms, he said, are needed on a national level across all areas, especially public service and trade and industry.

Steenhuisen was realistic about the challenges ahead and framed the current situation as a choice between the least worst options.

“There was no good option after the election,” he said.

The best outcome would have been the Multiparty Charter achieving a majority, he said.

The importance of finding a viable way to achieve stability and serve the needs of South Africa cannot be underestimated, he said.