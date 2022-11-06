North West government spends R780 000 on donkey carts for community

Sipho Mabena

The North West government has spent R780 000 on 20 donkey carts given to villagers in the province’s Dibono and Manwana districts outside Mahikeng.

The provincial Department of Community Safety and Transport Management said on Friday said the villages have for the first time benefited from the non-motorised programme.

According to the department, the villagers use this mode of transport to clinics, shops and pupils to school. Children are traveling about 20 kilometres to school in Masutlhe village.

Thankful

The department said in a statement one of the beneficiaries, Goitseone Gwai, who transports seven learners on daily basis to the school, couldn not hide his excitement in thanking MEC Sello Lehari for the cart.

“MEC came on the right time with this delivery. My cart got a puncture yesterday, and I was really wondering how I was going to transport the learners.

“This is indeed a relief to me especially on these rainy days. We really appreciate this gesture,” he was quoted as saying.

Handing over the carts, Lehari pleaded with beneficiaries to take care of their carts, to ensure that they carry them where they need to go.

“This mode of transport has been used for a very long time. Years back we also travelled to school and shops. It is a very reliable mode of transport when you take a good care of these donkeys, feed them and maintain the cart,” he expained.

Maintenance plan

According to the department, the carts were locally manufactured and created a number of jobs for the local communities.

The appointed service provider has transferred skills to two of local residents who will maintain and repair the carts for three years with expense or being paid by the Department, through the service provider.

The carts were reportedly manufactured in Lonely Park in Mafikeng and, as part of the contract; the service provider will maintain the carts for the next three years at no costs to owners.

The department said the 20 carts were procured for a total of R780 000, inclusive of a three-year maintenance plan, with the two-seater costing R32 500 each, and the four-seater R45 500.

