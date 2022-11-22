North West premier reshuffles Cabinet, fires two MECs

Citizen Reporter

North West Premier Bushy Maape has reshuffled his Cabinet and fired two MECs from the provincial government.

North West Cabinet reshuffle

Maape on Monday appointed ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi as the new MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs. Maloyi took over the position from Lenah Miga.

Earlier this month, Maloyi was sworn in as a new Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) following his election as the ANC’s provincial chair in August.

ANC North West deputy secretary, Viola Motsumi, was appointed as the province’s new Education MEC. Motsumi served as deputy speaker in the provincial legislature and replaced Wendy Matsemela.

Keneetswe Mosenogi was removed from the Department of Economic Development to the Department of Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Virginia Tlhapi was appointed as the MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism.

Service delivery

Maape said the Cabinet reshuffle came after extensive consultation with the leadership of ANC in the province and its alliance partners.

He said the changes were aimed at strengthening the work of government in expediting service delivery and addressing a number of challenges confronting the province.

“Since assuming office the provincial government has been stable and where there have been challenges, there have been appropriate actions to respond to such matters.

“This has been through the accelerated service delivery plan which is aimed at creating jobs and delivering services.

“Our municipalities continue to receive support through the Department of Finance in the form of financial recovery plans and other interventions,” the premier said in a statement.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

