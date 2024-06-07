Ramokgopa appointed acting Sports, Arts and Culture Minister following Kodwa’s resignation

The president accepted former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa's resignation this week.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on 7 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, with the additional responsibility of overseeing another portfolio on a temporary basis.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister position has been vacant following the departure of African National Congress (ANC) member, Zizi Kodwa this week.

He tendered his resignation to Ramaphosa on Wednesday after serving as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for just over a year.

Kodwa previously served as State Security Deputy Minister May 2019 to March 2023.

Ramokgopa will now stand in until Kodwa’s replacement is appointed.

“President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister Maropene Ramokgopa to act as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture until a permanent appointment is made under the new seventh administration,” the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Kodwa arrested for corruption

Kodwa was arrested this week and appeared on corruption charges at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The former minister and his co-accused, former EOH Holdings senior executive Jehan Mackay, intend to plead not guilty during trial and were released on R30 000 bail.

The case was postponed to 23 July for the docket to be disclosed to the defence and consultations for pre-trial preparations.

It is alleged Kodwa received cash and gifts totalling more than R1.6 million from IT group EOH, in exchange for contracts between 2015 and 2016.

The former minister “strongly denies” the allegations.

He has since decided to step-aside as a member of ANC’s national working committee (NWC) and national executive committee (NEC).

Kodwa, however, remains on the ANC’s national candidate list despite the party’s step-aside rule.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula clarified that Kodwa remains a member of the ANC as he has not resigned from the party.

“Zizi [Kodwa] has indeed stepped aside due to the issues that he is facing. He has done that voluntarily informed by the policy of the ANC. He was not forced to do it.

“To that, we are very much grateful to him for taking a step that has been taken before by comrades like Mike Mabuyakhulu and others,” Mbalula on Thursday.