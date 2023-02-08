Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
8 Feb 2023
5:00 am
Government

Ramapromises 2023 – SONA commitments wearing thin as some wait 27 years for a home

Residents who applied for RDP homes in 1996 say the president's SONA promises haven't materialised in the past.

Patsing - Informal - Water
Lined up buckets used by Patsing informal settlement residents to get water from a Jojo tank, 11 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Elyza Mathithi from Soweto was just 23 years old when she first applied for an RDP house. Speaking to The Citizen earlier this week, the 50-year-old Mathithi explained she is still on the waiting list for a home now, 27 years later. “It is so frustrating, as I have four children with whom I live with in a rented backroom. “I have for many years been enquiring with the Department of Housing to find out what is causing the delay but I never get a satisfactory response from them,” said Mathithi. Mathithi, like thousands of others, will be keeping a...

