‘ANC and DA strike deal, Ramaphosa to make Cabinet announcement’

The African National Congress (ANC) has reportedly struck a deal with the Democratic Alliance (DA) with President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing to make an announcement on his cabinet in the government of national unity (GNU) soon.

The country was waiting in anticipation for Ramaphosa to announce a new and inclusive Cabinet soon after being re-elected and sworn into office last Wednesday.

However, Ramaphosa delayed his much-anticipated Cabinet announcement due to what appeared to be an impasse between the ANC and DA.

After three days of negotiations, it is understood the two parties have found each other paving the way for the formation of Ramaphosa’s executive.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa called DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday night confirming that he will give the party six portfolios and seven deputies.

The Inkatha Freedom Party will also reportedly get three portfolios, while the Patriotic Alliance (PA) will get one each.

DA Demands

The DA initially had its eyes set on 11 Cabinet positions, their deputies and director-general portfolios; including a demand for the deputy president post.

This was revealed in a “leaked” letter, addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, sent by DA federal executive chairperson Helen Zille on Sunday.

The letter also stated that it was “reasonable and fair that the DA should have representation across all cabinet clusters”.

Zille listed the DA’s “preferred posts” across Cabinet clusters including Mineral Resources and Energy, Transport, Trade, Industry and Competition, Justice, International Relations and Cooperation and Communication and Digital Technologies among others.

The DA was also eyeing directors-general in the departments it gains, and the “‘reviewing” of all tenders for those departments since the president promulgated the election.

Not responding to DA

While a deal has reportedly been reached, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane on Tuesday said “no self-respecting organisation” can agree with the demands that DA was making in the GNU.

“It is like they are imposing what they believe is good for them. They must actually appreciate that we all serve at the behest of the president in line with the Constitution. Secondly, there are parties that also have to be accommodated in line with rule 23 of the Statement of Intent.”

Mokonyane said the ANC was “not responding” to the demands of the DA.

A total of 10 political parties having signed the Statement of Intent to join the GNU.

The ANC announced the establishment of the GNU for the 7th administration after failing to get a majority in the 29 May elections for the first time in 30 years.

