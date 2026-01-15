WATCH: Staff evacuated from Kruger Park as weather service says things to get worse

Guests and staff at the Letaba rest camp were evacuated as the Kruger National Park suspended day visits due to flooding.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has begun evacuating staff from Kruger National Park as dangerous rainfall levels are expected to intensify.

The park suspended day visits on Thursday morning, with rivers now flowing well over bridge-level and most camps completely flooded.

The South African Weather Service issued a Red Level 10 warning for the park and surrounding municipalities.

KNP day visitation suspended

Heavy rains continue to lash Limpopo and Mpumalanga, forcing SANParks to implement emergency measures.

SANParks apologised for the inconvenience but said it sought to prevent possible emergency situations that could divert essential services.

“SANParks is mindful of the current strain on operational and emergency responses on resources during this period of persistent rainfall,” SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said.

“The park has taken a precautionary decision not to allow day visitors into Kruger National Park until conditions improve.

“The decision to restrict day visitor access is a preventative safety measure and will be reviewed continuously as weather and road conditions change.”

WATCH: Flooding in the Kruger National Park

Video footage supplied by SANParks.

Letaba Rest Camp evacuated

Helicopters were seen near the Letaba rest camp as SANParks decided to evacuate staff and guests.

“Letaba rest camp is busy evacuating both staff and guests as the water has moved into the rest camp, breaking from the Letaba River,” Louw said.

No access to the northern parts of the park is possible, with the Phalaborwa gate also closed until Friday afternoon at the earliest.

“SANParks appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public during this time. The safety of all visitors and staff remains our highest priority,” Louw said.

Much of Limpopo and Mpumalanga is still assessing the extent of the damage, with President Cyril Ramaphosa set to visit the area in the coming days.

Red Level 10 warning

The South African Weather Service on Thursday said there was an expectation of further heavy rainfall, leading to a critically high risk of flooding.

Between 100mm and 200mm of rain is predicted by the weather service over the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Red Level 10 warning was issued for the Kruger National Park and northern Eswatini for Friday, with Orange Level 9 and 6 warnings in place for areas between Musina and Mbombela.

“Further heavy downpours leading to widespread flooding, resulting in danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, displacement of communities, widespread damage to settlements and infrastructure, are expected,”

Affected municipalities include:

Maruleng

Ba-Phalaborwa

Nkomazi

Mbombela

Bushbuckridge

Collins Chabane

Greater Giyani

Greater Tzaneen

Greater Letaba

