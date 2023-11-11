South Africa

‘Hands off Naledi Pandor’- Fikile Mbalula

Speaking at a pro-Palestine march, Mbalula said the ANC was in Pandor's corner.

The African continent is not ready for Agenda 2063 goals - Pandor

Minister of International Relations and Coorperation Naledi Pandor. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

ANC secretary-general Fikile Pandor has hit back at critics of International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor, claiming she has the ruling party’s full backing.

Mbalula attended a march in solidarity with Palestine on Saturday, as the conflict in Gaza continues to wage on. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in the region, over 11,000 people have died, with thousands injured and millions displaced.

While SA last month voted in favour of adopting a United Nations resolution to “protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations” in the Gaza area, Pandor has come under fire by some for her phone call with Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh.

Speaking at the march, Mbalula said the ANC was in Pandor‘s corner.

ALSO READ: ANC set to march in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians

“Our party supports Naledi Pandor and says hands off Naledi Pandor. A two-state solution is our position and that is what we are about as the ANC”.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of peaceful negotiations.

Inside Pandor’s call with Hamas leader

Speaking in parliament recently, Pandor claimed the call was in response to Haniyeh’s request for assistance in Gaza, rather than an expression of support for any actions on the ground.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Pandor “during the call, and in-line with the Government’s position, reiterated South Africa’s solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and expressed sadness and regret for the loss of innocent lives [of] both Palestinians and Israelis.”

ALSO READ: Dirco sets record straight on alleged government support for Hamas in Gaza conflict

“The reports that Minister Pandor also offered support for the “Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood” are untrue and meant to impugn the minister and the government of South Africa,” Monyela said.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya also denied the reports.

“Reports of the South African government offering support to Hamas are false. We do not have a bilateral relationship with Hamas. We have bilateral ties with the Palestinian Authority. Support for the Palestinian struggle against occupation does not equate to support for Hamas.

Pandor the meme

Pandor found the subjective of a social media storm this week when shock jock Gareth Cliff posted a picture of the minister wearing a head scarf, alongside the caption: “when the best you can come up with for Halloween is to dress up as a turd”.

The post drew backlash, with some claiming Cliff was being offensive and needed to “show respect”.

ALSO READ: Gareth Cliff slammed over Pandor headscarf ‘turd’ jab

Monyela labelled the radio star a “miserable soul”.

“Dear Gareth Cliff. If you meant this as an attack on Dr Naledi Pandor, you missed. It tells us more about you. I won’t bother attaching the obvious labels. What a miserable soul you are!”

Read more on these topics

