Daily news update: ‘Hands off Pandor’, December’s fuel price, and Soweto Derby drama

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula defends minister Naledi Pandor, early predictions of next month’s fuel price, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is “on the brink of collapse”, and a redemption story in the Soweto Derby.



Police arrest a man for allegedly stabbing his spouse at a Western Cape university residence, with a video allegedly showing the assault shared online.

The DA hold its provincial congress, with some bold claims by party leader John Steenhuisen, MaMkhize gets candid about life as a reality show star, and the TikTok scam to watch out for.

News today: 12 November

Female CPUT student rushed to hospital after res stabbing

A Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape on Saturday morning for emergency surgery after she was stabbed at a privately owned residence.

The stabbing incident rocked the Western Cape university community. Photo: iStock

The University of the Western Cape said it was alleged the perpetrator was the victim’s spouse and was studying at their university. He was arrested and is expected to appear in court next week.

A video allegedly showing the stabbing was shared on social media on Saturday.

Read more here

‘Hands off Naledi Pandor’- Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has hit back at critics of International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor, claiming she has the ruling party’s full backing.

Minister of International Relations and Coorperation Naledi Pandor. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

Speaking at a march in solidarity with Palestine on Saturday, as the conflict in Gaza continues to wage on and Pandor came under fire for a recent phone call with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Mbalula said the ANC was in Pandor‘s corner.

“Our party supports Naledi Pandor and says hands off Naledi Pandor. A two-state solution is our position and that is what we are about as the ANC,” he said, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of peaceful negotiations.

Read more here

December fuel price: Welcome relief at the pumps this festive season?

If early data for the festive season’s petrol and diesel prices is anything to go by, Mzansi motorists’ Ke Dezemba vibe could actually be one of “Ho! Ho! Ho!” instead of “Oh! Oh! Oh!”.

Latest indicators suggest a major drop in fuel prices for December. Photo: iStock

The initial oil market turmoil sparked by the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel war, has settled into a state of relative calm, allowing for the downward trend in global oil prices to continue.

This, coupled with the rand strengthening against a softer dollar after the US Fed put the brakes on interest hikes, currently points to a significant drop in December fuel prices.

Read more here

NSFAS is nearing collapse, says student union

The SA Union of Students (SAUS) has sounded the alarm on the crisis-plagued National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), saying it is on the brink of collapse.

The SA Union of Students says NSFAS is on the brink of collapse. Photo: Facebook

To date, NSFAS has fallen behind on crucial deadlines and won’t be ready for the 2024 academic year, the union said.

Spokesperson Asive Dlaniwa warned that things are worsening at NSFAS after it missed the 1 October deadline for applications for 2024 financial assistance.

Read more here

Tertuis Simmers re-elected DA Western Cape provincial leader

Incumbent DA Western Cape provincial leader Tertuis Simmers has beat out former leader Bonginkosi Madikizela for another term at the party’s provincial elective conference.

DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers was re-elected on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The party held its Western Cape elective conference on Saturday, where it held elections for key positions in the organisation.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected Provincial Deputy Leader.

Read more here

Makgopa goes from zero to hero as Pirates edge Chiefs in derby

Amid recent jeers from Orlando Pirates fans, Evidence Makgopa emerged as the hero by scoring the sole goal in their 1-0 triumph over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates players celebrates a goal during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Despite Chiefs’ five-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby, Pirates displayed superior prowess at FNB Stadium, securing three crucial points.

The victory propelled Pirates to seventh place in the standings with 15 points after 10 games, surpassing their Soweto rivals.

Read more here

‘I wanted a chance to tell my story my way’ – Mam’Mkhize

Entrepreneur and socialite Dr Shauwn Mkhize is making a return to our TV screens with the upcoming second season of Kwa Mam’Mkhize.

Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Instagram@DrShauwnMkhize

Shauwn told The Citizen what inspired her to let viewers into her personal life.

“There were a lot of media-driven narratives about who I am and my life. I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.

Read more here

Festive scamming season: Beware of this TikTok scam

With the festive season approaching scammers are out in full force trying to get their hands on peoples’ hard-earned money. They are now using popular social media platforms such as TikTok to swindle unsuspecting victims.

Police have warned of a TikTok scam. Picture: iStock

Pietermaritzburg police have warned social media users to be vigilant after a local woman was scammed of R2 000 on TikTok.

The TikTok account owner pretended to be a well-known celebrity and asked the victim for her contact details. The scammer claimed that they were offering investment opportunities with huge returns.

Read more here