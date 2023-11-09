News

9 Nov 2023

05:57 pm

Gareth Cliff slammed over Pandor headscarf ‘turd’ jab

The shock jocks post drew backlash, with some claiming Cliff was being offensive and needed to "show respect".

Gareth Cliff lands himself in hot water.

Backlash against Gareth Cliff for Naledi Pandor meme Picture: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Shock jock Gareth Cliff has again sparked outrage, this time for his comments about international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor.

Cliff recently posted a picture of Pandor wearing a head scarf, alongside the caption: “when the best you can come up with for Halloween is to dress up as a turd”.

The post drew backlash, with some claiming Cliff was being offensive and needed to “show respect”.

‘You are a miserable soul’

Departmental spokesperson Clayson Monyela was among those who slammed the radio personality.

“Dear Gareth Cliff. If you meant this as an attack on Dr Naledi Pandor, you missed. It tells us more about you. I won’t bother attaching the obvious labels. What a miserable soul you are!”

‘I’m only getting started’

Cliff responded to the outcry, labelling them “hypocrites”.

“People are very stupid. The ones who get upset when I say John Steenhuisen needs to lose weight if he wants votes are different from the ones who get upset when I call Joe Biden a cadaver . And those are different from the ones who get cross when I talk about Naledi Pandor—all hypocrites”.

‘I don’t care if you’re upset’

He said he did not care if people were upset or offended.

“Those are your problems to deal with. I’m not required to be polite or tiptoe around your emotional fragility. As 2024 rolls around, expect me to care even less”.

Cliff said he had no issues being called names.

“Call me whatever you like. You don’t know what’s in my head. You can’t know. I’m very happy and very lucky to be me. I’m grateful for that and disinterested in what strangers might think of me”.

