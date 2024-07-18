Natjoints will have zero tolerance towards lawlessness during opening of Parliament

Ramaphosa is set to make his first address to Parliament, marking the beginning of the work of the seventh administration.

The National Assembly will officially open on Thursday night at the Cape Town City Hall after the installation of the seventh administration. Photo:X/@GovernmentZA

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to make his first address to Parliament on Thursday, marking the beginning of the work of the seventh administration, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said it is ready to police the 2024 Opening of Parliament (OPA).

Natjoints said it will have zero tolerance towards threats, intimidation and lawlessness during opening of Parliament at the Cape Town City Hall.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Natjoints is confident that the historic event will take place in a safe and secure environment.

“We request the continued cooperation of all dignitaries, attendees and participants that will attend the 2024 opening of Parliament. Only those who are accredited and authorised to be around the City Hall will be allowed in and around the venue.

“Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law,” Mathe said.

Mathe said those who wish to protest the opening of Parliament are urged to do so peacefully and respect the laws of the country.

“To this end, high density operations under Operation Shanela are continuing through increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols will be conducted.”

Mathe said a Notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) which restricts the airspace within five nautical miles and twelve thousand feet above sea level to the City Hall.

“All flyers are advised that this is a strictly no drone zone. Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Central Airspace management. Transgressors will be dealt with.”

Mathe added that the Natjoints has this year alone successfully policed a number of major events including the 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE), the first sitting of the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures, as well as the Presidential Inauguration.

