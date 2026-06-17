Here is when you will get your Sassa social grant in July

Here's when you can collect your grant and how much you will get.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay out its July social grants during the first and second week of the month.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up and Grant-in-Aid.

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

Older Persons Grant – Thursday, 2 July;

Disability Grant – Friday, 3 July; and

Children’s Grants – Monday, 6 July.

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age Grant (60-74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 400;

Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 420;

War Veterans Grant – R2 420;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 400;

Child Support Grant – R580;

Foster Care Grant – R1 290; and

Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370.

Postbank adds extra days for Sassa card swaps

Postbank has announced additional card-replacement services for Sassa grant beneficiaries, giving them more opportunities to exchange their gold cards for new black cards before the cut-off date.

The card migration programme began in September 2024, when Postbank started replacing Sassa gold cards with black cards as part of a nationwide upgrade initiative.

According to Postbank, the black cards include enhanced security features and can be used immediately across all National Payment System channels, including ATMs, retailer point-of-sale devices and any location that accepts bank cards. The cards also offer protection against unauthorised deductions and the misuse of personal information.

The replacement campaign resumed in April 2026 to accommodate beneficiaries who still hold gold cards. The final deadline for the switch remains 31 August.

Postbank warned that beneficiaries who fail to replace their cards before then “will not be able to access payments with their old cards, and the deadline will not be extended”.

Free card replacements available

To assist beneficiaries, Postbank will open selected card-replacement counters at participating Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores on Saturday, 6 June, in addition to the normal weekday operating schedule.

“The extension of our operating days is intended to provide social grant beneficiaries with additional opportunities to access their black cards before the deadline,” said Postbank Chief Commercial Officer Thamsanqa Cele.

“Customers are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the extended schedule and visit their nearest store as early as possible to avoid last-minute rushes and long queues.”

The bank reiterated that replacing a Sassa gold card is free of charge. Beneficiaries only need to present a valid South African identity document or a temporary ID.

Replacement sites operating under the extended schedule will be open from 8am to 5pm.

Beneficiaries looking for participating outlets can visit Postbank’s website or dial 120355# on their mobile phones to find the nearest card-replacement location.