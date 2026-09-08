Here’s how many illegal immigrants tried to cross the SA border in April to July

Between 14 June and 20 August, authorities processed 86 596 foreign nationals for deportation and repatriation.

More than 4 200 undocumented foreign nationals were intercepted while attempting to enter South Africa outside formal ports of entry from April to July 2026.

This, as government intensified border operations and processed nearly 90 000 people for deportation and repatriation.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister and Interministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi released the latest progress report on implementing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s five-point plan on migration management on Tuesday.

The plan focuses on cracking down on migration violations, securing South Africa’s borders, strengthening the immigration system, closing gaps in laws and policies, and improving cooperation with other countries.

Nearly 90 000 processed for deportation

Between 14 June and 20 August, authorities reportedly processed 86 596 foreign nationals for deportation and repatriation through coordinated law enforcement operations.

Malawians constituted the largest group, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

“Data indicates that 90% of repatriated foreigners entered the country illegally, with 95% classified as border jumpers,” Kubayi said.

The IMC had established the Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre (TRPC) in Musina, Limpopo, towards the end of June, with capacity to accommodate 20 000 people.

At its peak, the facility processed more than 4 000 repatriations.

However, Kubayi said demand later dropped sharply, reaching a low of 58 repatriations in August.

“Due to the remarkable decrease in the number of repatriations, the IMC took a decision to shut down the TRPC,” Kubayi said.

Repatriation operations at the facility ended on 21 August and the centre has since been decommissioned.

Securing SA’s borders

According to Kubayi, most undocumented foreign nationals were caught along the northern corridor bordering Zimbabwe, followed by areas bordering Lesotho and Mozambique.

“Joint border law enforcement operations have been intensified of which 81 operations were conducted in July 2026,” Kubayi said.

The interceptions came as government acknowledged that deteriorating infrastructure along South Africa’s 4 471km land borderline continued to create vulnerabilities.

The country shares its land borders with six neighbouring countries, but damaged, vandalised and missing fencing, as well as poorly maintained access roads, have hampered patrols and delayed response times.

“This has negatively affected border safeguarding operations, limiting patrol mobility, delayed response time, increased strain on personnel and equipment, and creating vulnerability exploited by illegal crossing, smuggling and transnational crime,” Kubayi said.

Cabinet has approved the Borderline Infrastructure Improvement Plan for 2026 to 2030, which will be implemented across all seven border provinces.

National Treasury is finalising the funding model for the broader infrastructure improvement project.

Government has also deployed five Border Management Authority drones at critical border points, including Lebombo, Maseru, Oshoek and Beitbridge, while procuring nine additional drones.

Immigration system overhaul under way

According to the IMC, government is also pursuing legal, policy, and technological reforms to modernise South Africa’s immigration system.

The Department of Home Affairs is drafting a new legal framework aimed at improving the management of citizenship and immigration, while the Electronic Travel Authorisation initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen digital immigration systems and border security.

Multidisciplinary inspections have also taken place across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape to improve compliance with immigration, employment and labour regulations.

“These reforms are aimed at building a modern, secure and responsive immigration system capable of reducing fraud, improving compliance and supporting economic growth,” Kubayi said.

SA pushes regional migration cooperation

Kubayi said migration requires cooperation between countries of origin, transit, and destination.

Delegates at the recent SADC summit endorsed South Africa’s proposal to convene a multi-sectoral regional dialogue on migration by 31 December 2026.

The Border Management Authority has also signed joint action plans with Lesotho, Mozambique, and Eswatini to reduce undocumented migration through coordinated operations and information sharing.

“We will continue to engage affected countries regarding repatriation processes and migration-related concerns, while maintaining South Africa’s commitment to regional cooperation, mutual respect, and shared development,” Kubayi said.