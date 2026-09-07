Home Affairs deported 57 000 foreigners at R175m cost in two years

The latest figures also show the pressure on the state's deportation system, with 3 731 foreign nationals in detention awaiting deportation

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) spent more than R175 million deporting foreign nationals over two financial years, with 57 464 people deported from South Africa while thousands more remained in detention awaiting deportation.

The figures were disclosed by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber in written replies to parliamentary questions from members of parliament (MPs), answered on 3 September 2026.

According to the department, it deported 51 650 foreign nationals in the 2024-25 financial year, at a cost of R101 773 704.72.

However, the number of deportations dropped sharply in 2025-26, when 5 814 foreign nationals were deported at a cost of R73 375 375.62.

The total cost over the two financial years was R175 149 080.34.

Thousands still awaiting deportation

The latest figures also show the pressure on the state’s deportation system, with 3 731 foreign nationals in detention awaiting deportation as at 28 August.

The department said the number was close to Lindela’s capacity, the holding facility used for deportation.

“Lindela, as the holding facility for purposes of deportation, has a capacity for 4000 deportees at a time,” Schreiber said.

The department said it did not intend to keep people in detention for extended periods and wanted to facilitate their removal as quickly as possible.

“The intention is not to keep individuals for extended times but rather to facilitate and deport to the country of origin in the quickest possible time,” it said.

The figures came in response to a question from uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) MP Mariam Muhammad, who asked how many people were awaiting deportation and what measures were being taken to ensure the increased enforcement drive remained financially sustainable.

Department says enforcement is within budget

Schreiber said the department’s Inspectorate operations were planned under its Annual Performance Plan and conducted within existing budget allocations.

“The operations conducted by the DHA Inspectorate officials are planned interventions and activities in line with the departmental Annual Performance Plan,” the department said.

It said the plan sets an annual target for the number of immigration enforcement operations and inspections to ensure compliance with the Immigration Act.

Even when additional demand was placed on the department for enforcement interventions, operations were still planned and executed within the available budget, it said.

The deportations covered nationals from dozens of countries, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Ethiopia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

Foreign nationals must comply with immigration laws

The department also stressed that foreign nationals living in South Africa were subject to a legal framework governing their entry, residence, employment and departure from the country.

Responding to EFF MP Laetitia Arries, Schreiber said the Immigration Act sets out visa conditions and residence requirements and prohibits people from staying or working in the country without valid authorisation.

Employers and landlords also have responsibilities under Section 38 of the Immigration Act.

“Employers and landlords share a legal obligation to verify that foreign nationals possess valid, current documentation before offering employment or housing,” the department said.

Failure to comply can expose foreign nationals, employers and landlords to criminal prosecution, fines or imprisonment.

The department said its Inspectorate also worked with the Department of Employment and Labour to enforce legislation governing the employment of foreign nationals, including restrictions on employing undocumented people or those whose visas did not permit them to work.

It added that legally employed foreign nationals were entitled to standard labour protections, but remained bound by the conditions, limitations and validity periods of their visas.