Operation Prosper nets 30 foreigners, haul of mining gear in West Rand crackdown [VIDEO]

The suspects, aged between 25 and 43, are from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and South Africa.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and the South African National Defence Force (Sand) have netted 30 suspects and a haul of illegal mining equipment, as Operation Prosper intensifies efforts to dismantle the syndicates driving Gauteng’s zama‑zama crisis.

The suspects were handcuffed in Mohlakeng, West Rand District, on Monday, 07 September 2026.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspects, aged between 25 and 43, are from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and South Africa.

“They were arrested for various offences, including illegal mining, possession of illegal mining equipment and contravention of the Immigration Act.”

During the operation, police recovered illegal mining equipment, including 44 generators, pendukas, jackhammers, spades, stamps, stamp pots, drill bits, water pumps, detonating cords and explosives.

Illegal mining

In a separate incident on Sunday, 06 September 2026, the team recovered 21 abandoned generators and eight jackhammers in Mohlakeng.

Sibeko said the equipment is believed to be linked to illegal mining activities in the area.

“Operation Prosper continues to focus on disrupting and dismantling illegal mining activities. The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court soon,” Sibeko said.

The investigation is continuing.

Video: Saps

Environmental law

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga environmental law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders are fighting illegal mining, which is engulfing heritage sites, according to the MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs, Brenda Moeketsi.

Moeketsi disclosed this during a recent question-and-answer session in the provincial legislature.

Illegal mining is destroying agricultural land, heritage sites and damaging wetlands and other sensitive environments.

Heritage

In 2021, Makhonjwa Mountain was declared a World Heritage Site due to its volcanic and sedimentary rock formations dating back 3.5 billion years.

Although mining is not allowed in the area, the environmental law enforcement agencies have been fighting illegal miners there for a long time.

Some sites negatively impacted by illegal mining include the historic town of Pilgrim’s Rest.