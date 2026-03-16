Israel files delayed ICJ response as Gaza crisis deepens

South Africa first lodged its 84 page application on 29 December 2023, urging the ICJ to find Israel guilty of genocide.

Israel has finally filed its long‑delayed response in South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), even as Gaza endures relentless bombardment, mounting civilian deaths, and worsening humanitarian collapse after three binding ICJ orders and a purported ceasefire.

Israel submitted its response on Thursday, 12 March 2026 – more than seven months after the Court’s original deadline of 28 July 2025. The ICJ had twice granted Israel extensions to respond to South Africa’s Memorial, which was filed on 28 October 2024.

Israel’s filing

Department of International Relations (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed Pretoria has noted Israel’s filing in the case titled Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel).

“South Africa will now consider Israel’s response and decide whether to request the Court’s permission to make further written submissions in reply, or to proceed directly to the oral phase of proceedings.

“In the intervening period, Palestinians in Gaza continue to face ongoing bombardment from Israeli strikes, with unabated loss of life, damage to critical infrastructure and precarious living conditions for people in Gaza,” Phiri said.

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UN warning

This week, UN Secretary‑General António Guterres warned that the “situation remains dire” due to ongoing strikes, shelling, and lack of access to food, humanitarian assistance, and basic services.

“The situation in Gaza has been compounded by the escalating crisis in the Gulf and the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon. These developments risk widening the conflict with grave implications for regional and international peace and security,” Phiri added.

He stressed that Israel’s violations of international law – including the unlawful occupation of Palestine and denial of Palestinians’ right to self‑determination – have been documented by multiple UN bodies and NGOs, and confirmed by the ICJ and UN resolutions.

South Africa committed

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Gaza crisis represents “an opportunity to unite humanity and remind us all of our shared values” at a time of growing global division and erosion of multilateral institutions.

“We must all answer to the call to defend the principles of international law and to reassert the vital role played by the UN and international dispute settlement mechanisms like the ICJ.

“South Africa remains committed to playing its part, along with others, to fulfil the promises of the Genocide Convention and the UN Charter to liberate humanity from the ‘odious scourge’ of genocide as described by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and ‘save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’ as universally pledged in the UN Charter preamble,” Ramaphosa said.

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More declarations

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Iceland have filed declarations of intervention at the ICJ under Article 63 of the Court’s Statute, joining South Africa’s case against Israel. Both countries submitted their declarations on 11 March, underscoring the growing international support for Pretoria’s legal challenge.

SA ICJ case

South Africa first lodged its 84‑page application on 29 December 2023, urging the ICJ to find Israel guilty of genocide and order an immediate halt to its invasion of Gaza.

Since then, Pretoria has approached the Court four times seeking interim measures. Although three binding orders have been granted, they have had little impact in halting Israel’s attacks or ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has previously stated that South Africa remains committed to pursuing the case “through to its conclusion.”

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