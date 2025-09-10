SA committed to see ICJ case against Israel to conclusion, says Lamola

South Africa submitted an 84-page application to the ICJ on 29 December 2023, pleading with the court to find Israel guilty of genocide.

South Africa is committed to seeing the country’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) through to its conclusion, says Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola.

Lamola made the remarks while briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on international relations, cooperation and justice on Wednesday about South Africa’s case charging Israel under the Rome Statute on genocide.

ICJ application

In its initial application, South Africa submitted an 84-page application at the ICJ on 29 December 2023, pleading with the court to find Israel guilty of genocide and order it to, among other things, halt its invasion of Gaza.

Since launching the case at the ICJ, South Africa has approached the court four times requesting interim measures to halt Israel’s attacks on the occupied territory.

Despite three orders being granted in South Africa’s favour, they have had little to no impact on all forms of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian life, essential services and the need for humanitarian aid.

SA will continue

Lamola said the case could have an outcome that will resonate beyond Israel and Palestine.

“South Africa instituted proceedings before the International Court of Justice to preserve the existence of the Palestinian people as a group, to end all acts of apartheid and genocide against the Palestinian people.

“South Africa will continue to act within the institutions of global governance to protect rights, including the fundamental right to life, in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and any part of the world where there are conflicts including in Gaza where Palestinians continue to remain at urgent risk including from Israeli military assault, and to obtain the fair and equal application of international law to all, in the interest of our collective humanity,” Lamola said.

Several other countries, including Brazil, Spain, Turkey and the Republic of Ireland, have asked to intervene in South Africa’s ICJ case.

‘Starving Gaza ‘by design’

In April 2025, South Africa told the ICJ that Israel is deliberately depriving the people of Gaza of humanitarian aid and condemning an entire civilian population to starvation.

South Africa is one of 40 countries delivering remarks before the ICJ this week to gauge Israel’s responsibility for the humanitarian crisis engulfing Gaza during its war against Hamas.

South Africa’s remarks were delivered by director general for international relations Zane Dangor on Tuesday.

Israel did not send a delegation to the hearings which began when UN legal counsel Elinor Hammarskjöld told the court it was a cold fact that no humanitarian aid had entered Gaza since March.

Israel’s war

Israel’s war on Gaza has reportedly killed at least 64 605 people and wounded 163 319 since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to be under the rubble.

A total of 1 139 people were killed in Israel during the 7 October 2023 attacks and about 250 were taken hostage.

Israel strictly controls all inflows of international aid vital for the 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It halted aid deliveries to Gaza on 2 March, days before the collapse of a ceasefire that had significantly reduced hostilities after 15 months of war.

