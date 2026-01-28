Road agency condemns assault, racial slurs and hit-and-run faced by its officials

Two separate incidents in Johannesburg have left road maintenance workers injured and traumatised.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) on Tuesday condemned a series of violent attacks on its employees this week.

These incidents include a racially motivated assault in Rivonia and a hit-and-run collision in Linden that left one worker hospitalised.

Racial assault disrupts road maintenance in Rivonia

According to the agency, the road maintenance crew was forced to abandon critical infrastructure work in Rivonia on Friday after being subjected to a violent physical assault accompanied by racist verbal abuse.

“The incident occurred at 12th Avenue, between Gemsbok and Cawly Road, where a team was clearing vegetation in preparation for pothole repairs,” the JRA stated.

The agency added that a driver became frustrated with the temporary disruption caused by the maintenance work.

The motorist then physically attacked JRA maintenance workers while directing derogatory racial slurs at them.

The crew immediately ceased their scheduled service delivery and proceeded to the nearest police station to report the assault.

Additionally, the agency has characterised the incidents as violations of fundamental worker rights that directly threaten the city’s ability to provide essential services.

“The uncontrolled anger and the blatant disregard for human life we are witnessing is unacceptable,” said JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi.

“Our officials should be able to carry out their duties without fear of victimisation, abuse, or being struck by speeding vehicles.”

Worker hospitalised after hit-and-run in Linden

In a separate incident on Monday, a JRA employee sustained serious injuries at the corner of 4th and 7th Avenues in Linden, Region B.

The worker was part of a team painting road markings when a speeding vehicle crashed into him before fleeing the scene.

The injured official was rushed to hospital for urgent medical treatment and remains admitted.

“A criminal case has been opened with the South African Police Service (Saps) to ensure the driver is held accountable for their reckless actions,” the agency revealed.

Nyathi emphasised that anyone responsible for similar acts would face legal consequences.

“Those caught engaging in acts of violence or reckless driving will face the full might of the law,” he said.

Authorities call for public cooperation and patience

The agency has appealed to motorists and residents to exercise patience and caution when encountering road maintenance operations.

City officials have joined in condemning the attacks and urging public cooperation with infrastructure improvement efforts.

Kenny Kunene, MMC for transport in the City of Johannesburg, expressed serious concern about the safety threats facing maintenance workers.

“We advise road users and the public at large not to interfere with maintenance works and to respect the safety of those working on our roads,” said Kunene.

“We cannot allow our staff to be put in harm’s way while trying to improve the city’s infrastructure.”

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its workforce while continuing essential service delivery across Johannesburg.

The agency extended well wishes to the injured worker in Linden for a swift recovery.

