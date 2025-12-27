KZN arrests more than 2 600 motorists since Operation Nenzani La Ezweni launch

The department has indicated its determination to maintain the intensive operations well into 2026.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements has reported a significant milestone in its ongoing fight against drunk driving, with more than 2 600 motorists arrested since the launch of Operation Nenzani La Ezweni on 15 August 2025.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma received a consolidated report from the Road Traffic Inspectorate early Friday morning detailing the latest arrests from overnight operations.

The crackdown, which has intensified during the festive season, netted 102 motorists across three locations on Thursday night alone.

“The people of KwaZulu-Natal are encouraged by this loyalty to serve this province by RTI,” Duma said on Saturday.

Margate operation nets 74-year-old driver

In Margate, Port Shepstone, authorities arrested 38 motorists for drunk driving, including a 74-year-old driver.

The arrests comprised 29 males and nine females, highlighting the diversity of offenders caught in the dragnet.

The MEC expressed satisfaction with the Road Traffic Inspectorate’s dedication to the campaign.

“The level of commitment displayed by our highly energised team from Road Traffic Inspectorate is unmatched,” Duma stated.

Public servants among those arrested in Newcastle

Newcastle saw 32 arrests for drunk driving, with several public servants among those detained.

A police officer, a firefighter, a paramedic, and two teachers were arrested during the operation, raising concerns about road safety awareness among those tasked with serving communities.

The department has indicated its determination to maintain the intensive operations well into 2026.

“We offer to sustain #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation until Easter and beyond,” Duma confirmed.

Groutville operation apprehends 65-year-old motorist

Operations in Groutville, Stanger, resulted in 32 additional arrests for drunk driving.

The oldest driver apprehended in this location was 65 years old, demonstrating that drunk driving remains a problem across all age demographics.

The MEC acknowledged the collaborative efforts that have made the operation successful.

He thanked traffic officers from Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality and KwaDukuza Local Municipality, as well as the South African Police Service. Duma also saluted the National Traffic Police for supporting Operation Nenzani La Ezweni.

