Residents living downstream from dam told to evacuate amid flood gate test

Residents living downstream from the Nagle Dam were ordered to evacuate their properties on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, as uMngeni-uThukela Water conducts a critical flood gate test that could significantly raise river water levels.

The water entity on Tuesday announced it would release water into the uMngeni River during a two-hour test scheduled for the morning, causing the river to swell beyond its normal capacity.

Local authorities are urging communities to take immediate precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

Nagle Dam areas of concern and evacuation guidelines

The affected areas include communities along the Msunduzi River in Mkhambathini and KwaXimba, extending down to eThekwini.

Residents have been strongly advised to:

Evacuate properties near the riverbanks

Remove livestock from flood-prone areas

Avoid crossing rivers and low-lying bridges

Remain vigilant and monitor water levels

Planned test after heavy rain

The planned flood gate test is done to make sure the dam operates safely and flood management is working.

According to The Witness, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, said the routine test was also necessary to protect the dam’s infrastructure and those living nearby.

“After the heavy rains over the weekend, the dam is overflowing, which is why they need to test the floodgates,” said Buthelezi.

Department’s flood management approach

Previously, when discussing potential flooding at the Vaal Dam, the Department of Water and Sanitation outlined its comprehensive approach to water management.

The department told The Citizen it employs a sophisticated monitoring system, “continuously tracking water levels using real-time flow gauging stations, rainfall forecasts from the South African Weather Service, and advanced hydrological modelling tools.”

The department has developed comprehensive emergency protocols in the event of potential flooding.

Their key actions include issuing advance warnings to downstream communities, activating emergency evacuation plans, and strategically adjusting water releases to minimise potential damage.

The department has also developed multiple communication channels to ensure public safety.

“In the event of an emergency, we will issue official notifications via media statements, social media updates, direct coordination with local authorities, and SMS alerts where applicable,” they stated.

This approach mirrors the careful planning now being implemented by uMngeni-uThukela Water during the Nagle Dam flood gate test.

