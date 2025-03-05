Concerns raised over KZN flood victims accessing emergency housing fund

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane visited the flood-hit areas of KZN this week.

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane on Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and sent her condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

This comes after heavy rainfall and flooding hit parts of KZN in recent weeks.

“The next stop here is to go to the land where we would want to relocate and put the [temporary residential units] there so that we can be able to ensure that the little that they’ve saved or salvaged they can be able to get space,” said Simelane.

In her briefing to the media, she said the temporary housing is a short-term solution which has not yet been put in place.

“The ultimate test for us would be a permanent solution, temporary housing is temporary as the name says.”

Department asked to move fast

Nocks Seabi, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, has called on the national Department of Human Settlements, the KZN Provincial Department of Human Settlements and the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to ensure a collaborative response and the unlocking of the Emergency Housing Response Fund.

“In its oversight visit that happened in October last year, the committee highlighted various concerns with the delay in ensuring access to the fund for victims of floods. It is in this context that impediments are removed and that the fund serves its purpose by being timeous and agile to assist the victims,” Seabi said.

Those who were affected by floods in 2024 are still waiting for aid, he said.

Hope for better results?

Seabi further emphasised government cannot be tied up in bureaucracy and territorial disputes that delay interventions when there an environment of devastation and distress.

“We are hopeful that the concessions made by the national department on the implementation of the fund will come in handy in the response to the current disaster. The delays witnessed previously, such as the verification of beneficiaries and assessment of damaged houses, which had taken 10 to 12 months or longer, should be a thing of the past going forward,” said Seabi.

“Stronger monitoring and inspections should be the order of the day.”

