Labour department to temporary shut-down ROE online system: Here are the affected services

The shutdown will start on 19 March at midnight and last until midnight on 31 March.

The Department of Employment and Labour announced on Wednesday that the Compensation Fund will temporary shutdown of the Return of Earnings (ROE) online system.

According to the department, the fund will also shut down the internal Systems Applications and Products, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Central Component (SAP ECC) for the Employer Registration and Employer Assessment modules.

“The reason for the temporary shut-down is to complete preparatory actions for the 2025 ROE Season. This season will open on 1 April 2025 until 30 June 2025,” it said.

Systems affected

The department noted the following services to be affected during the ROE Online system shut-down period:

Employer registrations will not be processed. This includes registrations through the CIPC BizPortal platform as well as through the CF’s back-office processes.

Employers will not be able to declare any Return of Earnings, online or manually.

CF will not be able to clear employers who are flagged for audit and process applications for a revision of assessment.

No instalment applications will be considered during this period.

Services that will be running

According to the department, the following services will not be affected during the ROE online systems shut-down period.

The CompEasy system, for the processing of claims, will not be affected.

Employer will be able to generate a letter of Good Standing during this time.

Employers can still make payments using their correct CF Registration number.

The department further encouraged employers to declare their earnings earlier when the ROE online system opens on 1 April 2025.

“Higher volumes are generally experienced towards the submission deadline, which affects the availability of systems.”

