Lesufi responds to ‘grandstanding’ on jobs scheme

By Kyle Zeeman

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hit back at claims the provinces youth jobs programmes are nothing more than political grandstanding and electioneering ahead of the 2024 elections.

Lesufi handed over appointment letters for government jobs at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday. The event drew tens of thousands who had applied for the “Nasi Ispani” (here’s a job) initiative.

While some applauded the move, others claimed it was all part of an election campaign.

Lesufi responded, suggesting his critics would never be satisified.

“When we appoint in our office, we are accused of lack of transparency and that we are appointing politically connected. When we are transparent and open, we are accused of grandstanding”.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula defended the premier, saying: They accused you of employing ‘ANC marshalls’ now we see ordinary youth with qualifications employed publicly”

Lesufi was also slammed for “making a spectacle” of handing over the appointment letters in person, when notifying applicants via email or text may have been better.

Speaking on 702 , Lesufi defended the public handover.

“We have been sending emails. We have been appointing them. We have appointed close to 45,000 teaching assistants. What was the accusation? ‘You are hiring your friends’. ‘Where are these young people that you say you are employing? We can’t see them, we do not know them. My neighbour is not being employed, so you are lying’. When you put them in a public space you are also accused”.

He admitted to “serious administrative problems” during the appointment process, and said officials needed to address job seekers to guide them through it.

Among these, he said, were people who were appointed in the program but said they had not recieved their stipend. He claimed this may have been because their bank accounts were dormant and the bank was sending the stipend back. He said those appointed could not get social grants, and would have to deregister from these.

‘I finally got the call’

Unemployed youth were invited last month to apply for 8 000 advertised posts. Lesufi said over 1.4 million applications were received.

Among those who recieved appointment letters on Thursday will be trained as solar technicians. Venolia Sehlola told The Citizen she was happy to finally get a call appointing her to the program.

She said the event was “hectic” with long queues.

