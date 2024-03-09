Heatwave: Gauteng residents warned to brace for scorching weather until next week

The mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas.

Saws said the heatwave will also affect other provinces. Image: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for yet another heatwave expected to hit the province until next week.

The country has been sweltering in heatwave weather conditions for the past week and it set to continue from Saturday.

Alert

According to regional weather service Gauteng Weather who shared the details on X, the temperatures are once again expected to be in the high thirties.

“Alert: the SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a heatwave advisory for Gauteng, with persistently high temperatures expected until at least Tuesday,” it wrote on the social media platform.

Saws said the heatwave will also affect other provinces.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the escarpment and Lowveld of Limpopo until Saturday, as well as over the central and eastern parts of the Free State and the North West, Gauteng, and over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape until Tuesday.”

Heatwave

The mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas. Temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 17°C reaching a high of 32°C.

Pretoria is also expected to be hot with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 19°C and reaching a high of 35°C

Vereeniging is expected to see the mercury start at a minimum of 14°C and reaching a high of 32°C.

Saws also warned of high fire dangers.

“Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Northern Cape, the central and western part of the Free State, and in places over the North West.”

Precautions

Residents have been urged to exercise extreme caution during the heatwave conditions by staying indoors and keeping hydrated.

The heatwave is also expected to put pressure the electricity grid as people use fans and aircons to keep cool.

Water supply is also expected to remain constrained after residents struggled with no access to water all week after the Eikenhof pump station, needed repairs.

