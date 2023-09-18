Slight load shedding relief for the afternoon

Unfortunately, stage 3 load shedding is still with us and will run from 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday.

We are down to stage 1 load shedding. Picture: iStock

Your Monday may be blue, but it promises to be a little less dark after Eskom announced a reduction in load shedding.

The power utility said improvements to generation capacity and performance meant load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 12:00 today until 16:00.

Unfortunately, Stage 3 load shedding is still with us and will run from 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday. This is a slight reduction from Stage 4, as announced earlier.

Loadshedding will be implemented between Stage 2 and 4 from Tuesday until further notice.