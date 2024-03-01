Load shedding to be suspended from 5am to 4pm on Saturday, Sunday

This due to a return to service of generating units, though stage 2 will still be implemented from 4pm until 5am on the weekend.

Eskom has announced load shedding will be suspended for most of the day on Saturday and Sunday.

“Due to the anticipated return to service of additional generating units over the weekend, stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Saturday. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended until 4pm,” the utility revealed.

Alternating stages

“Stage 2 load shedding will resume from 4pm until 5am on Sunday. This alternating pattern of suspending load shedding from 5am until 4pm and implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated on Sunday.”

Eskom provided the following schedule:

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and provide an update for the week ahead on Sunday afternoon.

Generating capacity

“Unplanned outages have further reduced to 13 921MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 6 831MW.”

The utility said general managers of its power stations and their teams work diligently to ensure additional generating capacity is recovered by bringing units on unplanned outages and planned maintenance back to service.

“A total of 2 560MW of generating capacity is anticipated to be returned to service by Monday.

Eskom’s evening peak demand [on Friday night] is 25 095MW.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm or when the load is limited.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load shedding.”