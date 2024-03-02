Daily News update: Dipuo Peters suspended | Melusi Buthelezi safely returned | Fuel price increase

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes the Presidency announced the suspension of Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Dipuo Peters for a month, starting from Wednesday and ending on March 28.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates have given an update regarding the hijacking and kidnapping of club goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who has been found safe and unharmed.

Furthermore, the Automobile Association (AA) has indicated that while the yearly adjustments in the fuel levy price will remain unchanged, it won’t offset the substantial increase at the pumps for March.

News Today: 2 March 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging wind, posing risks to vessels along Cape Agulhas to Cape Columbine in Western Cape and a heatwave in Eastern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Benched for a month: Ramaphosa suspends Dipuo Peters for ethical breach

On Friday, the Presidency announced the suspension of Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Dipuo Peters for a month, starting from Wednesday and ending on March 28.

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests brought the sanction against her for breaching the Code of Ethical Conduct during her time as minister of transport.

Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Peters was hauled before the committee after three complaints laid against her in September 2022.

Pirates confirm safe return of Buthelezi after kidnapping ordeal

Orlando Pirates have given an update regarding the hijacking and kidnapping of club goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who has been found safe and unharmed.

Buthelezi was hijacked and taken hostage on Thursday night in Thokoza, East of Johannesburg, with the South African Intelligence Bureau revealing the details of the crime on Friday morning.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe says they are happy that Buthelezi is safe and unharmed and asked that the player be given some space to recover from this traumatic ordeal.

City of Joburg to comply with ruling after court orders metro to reinstate 130 fired workers

The City of Johannesburg says it will abide with a court ruling ordering the metropolitan municipality to reinstate fired workers.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday ruled in favour of the 130 employees, whose contracts were terminated in February 2022.

Councillors are seen in the City of Joburg council chambers in Braamfontein on 30 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

At the time, the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led government took a council decision, which reversed the contract conversions of the workers from fixed-term to permanent.

New CEO Dan Marokane has 100 days to start Eskom turnaround

Power utility Eskom officially welcomed the return of its new Group Chief Executive, on Friday.

Dan Marokane previously worked at Eskom for a few years before leaving in 2015. He was benched after it became apparent that he was opposing fraud and corruption at the company.

Photo: X/@CueSibiya

“He re-joins Eskom at a time when the organisation faces an existential challenge and is undergoing significant changes that require hands-on, bold, and decisive leadership,” the utility’s statement reads.

Motorists told to brace for steep fuel price increase in March

The Automobile Association (AA) has indicated that while the yearly adjustments in the fuel levy price will remain unchanged, it won’t offset the substantial increase at the pumps for March.

Although welcoming the announcement by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his Budget Speech last month, the association said motorists should still brace for a heavy uptake of more than R1 a litre for both petrol and diesel come 6 March.

Fuel price will go up by more than R1 for both petrol and diesel in March. Photo: citizen.co.za/ Tracy Lee Stark



Commenting on the final unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund on Friday (1 March), the AA said it expects the price of 93 unleaded to be R1.15 a litre dearer, 95 unleaded by R1.20 a litre and diesel by R1.18 a litre.

In other news today:

