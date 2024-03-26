Load shedding suspended until Wednesday afternoon

Eskom has seen an improvement in generation capacity due to the return of six generating units, which allows this reprieve.

Eskom has announced that instead of moving to Stage 2 from 4pm on Tuesday, load shedding will be suspended until 4pm Wednesday.

The utility revealed on Tuesday afternoon that it had seen an improvement in available generation capacity due to the return of six generating units.

ALSO READ: Eskom moves between daytime load shedding suspension and evening stage 2

“Eskom will provide a further update on Wednesday afternoon or if any significant changes occur,” a statement from Eskom read.

“The evening peak demand for tonight [Tuesday night] is 27 728MW. Unplanned unavailability is 13 840MW, while planned maintenance is currently at 5 066MW.”

‘Reduced load shedding expected in winter’

On Monday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa was likely to experience a decrease in power outages during the winter season compared to last year.

“As we bring down the planned outages it means that we are ramping up on available capacity so that we are able to meet demand and we don’t see the intensification of load shedding,” said Ramokgopa.

During a media briefing at the GCIS auditorium in Hatfield, Pretoria, the minister said Eskom was actively seeking long-term solutions to address load shedding.

ALSO READ: Electricity minister claims reduced load shedding expected in winter

Eskom must disclose contracts

Last Friday, the High Court in Pretoria rejected arguments by Eskom that some of its crucial contracts are commercially sensitive and should, therefore, remain under wraps.

It ordered the utility to disclose the following within 10 days:

Copies of all active contracts that Eskom or any of its subsidiaries has concluded for the purchase, transportation, and distribution of coal;

Copies of all active contracts Eskom or any of its subsidiaries has concluded for the purchase, transportation, and distribution of diesel; and

Copies (unredacted) of all active contracts Eskom or one of its subsidiaries entered into with neighbouring countries to provide them with electricity.

ALSO READ: High Court orders Eskom to disclose coal, diesel and electricity export contracts

Additional reporting by: Enkosi Selane and Moneyweb.