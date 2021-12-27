Two dead, five injured in Carletonville accident

Citizen Reporter

A man and woman were killed, while five others were injured, after two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the R501 outside Carletonville west of Johannesburg.

ER24 said it found the wrecks of both cars on the side of the road just before 1am on Monday morning.

“A man was found lying motionless in one vehicle while a woman was seen lying near the second vehicle. Five other adults, a woman and four men, were walking around the scene,” said ER24 in a statement.

The man in the one vehicle and the woman lying outside the second car showed no signs of life by the time the medics attended to them.

“Unfortunately nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead by the provincial emergency medical services,” ER24 added.

Five other patients were found with moderate injuries. They were treated at the accident scene and taken to Carletonville Provincial Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Man critically injured after crashing into tree

ER24 also attended a scene on Saturday morning when a man lost control of his car and crashed into a tree on the Two-Shaft Road in Orkney, North West.

Other motorists had stopped and managed to pull the 40-year-old man from the car.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries, leaving him in a critical condition,” said ER24.

After being provided with several advanced life support interventions, the man was taken to a private hospital for urgent care.

