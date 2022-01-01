Traffic volumes to increase from Sunday as holidaymakers return home

Citizen Reporter

Motorists making their way to Gauteng on the N3 highway have been urged to drive with extreme caution, as traffic volumes are expected to pick up significantly from Sunday.

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), peak traffic conditions are expected to start at 9am on Sunday until 6pm, and continue into Monday.

Image: N3 Toll Concession

Slow moving traffic and delays are expected, which the N3TC warned could lead to frustration, fatigue and drivers losing focus and concentration.

It has been strongly suggested that travellers take regular rest stops, plan ahead, and make provisions for potential delays.

“Always make road safety your first priority. Rather reach your destination later, but safely, than not at all,” said N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

To make matters more risky for drivers, the South African Weather Service has predicted cloudy and rainy conditions throughout KZN on Sunday.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 2.1.2022 pic.twitter.com/pZ6Ac0KaY9— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 1, 2022

Sunny conditions are predicted in Gauteng.

N3TC warned severe weather conditions could be experienced along parts of the N3 route, owing to La Niña.

To stay up to date the latest accidents and N3 toll route updates, consult their Twitter page by clicking here.

If you need emergency assistance on the N3 toll route, call the 24/7 helpline on 0800 63 43 57.