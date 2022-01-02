Six dead in NY crash after taxi driver allegedly falls asleep behind the wheel

Citizen Reporter

The driver of a taxi who allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel on the N1 highway near Laingsburg, Western Cape on 1 January is lucky to be alive, after crashing into a concrete barrier.

Of the 15 occupants, six died and nine were injured, Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane told SA Trucker.

One of the deceased was a young girl.

It was reported the driver only awoke after being removed from the vehicle by emergency services.

Although the crash did not impact traffic on the N1, Western Cape traffic authorities said the stretch of road where the accident occurred resulted in a number of accidents.

SA Trucker reports driver fatigue caused the accident.

Road users are urged to make regular rest stops, and to rather reach their destinations later than not at all.

Increase in traffic volumes

Traffic is expected to increase across the country’s major highways as holidaymakers return home from Sunday.

N3 Toll Concession said peak traffic conditions were expected to start on Sunday morning and continue into Monday.

Image: N3 Toll Concession

Slow moving traffic and delays are expected, which the N3TC warned could lead to frustration, fatigue and drivers losing focus and concentration.

Long queues have already been reported at the Grasmere toll plaza.

#GautengTraffic long queues at the Grasmere toll as holiday makers return back home from various destinations across the country. @_ArriveAlive @TrafficRTMC #NewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/BtXQb8TJzV— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) January 2, 2022

If you need emergency assistance on the N3 toll route, call the 24/7 helpline on 0800 63 43 57.

Compiled by Nica Richards

