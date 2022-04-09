Operation Dudula gets the green light to march in Durban

Getrude Makhafola

Operation Dudula is set to launch its KwaZulu-Natal branch through a march scheduled to take place in eThekhwini metro on Sunday.

The controversial organisation, founded in Soweto after the July unrest, is expanding its operations across the country.

eThekhwini metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said an application to march was made to the police on Thursday, and agreements have since been reached on how the march would proceed.

At least 400 marchers and 40 marshals are expected to make their way to Smith Street on Sunday.

“It is all systems go for tomorrow morning. The march will start at 10 and finish at Point SAPS at 13h00.”

He warned that no illegal and violent behaviour will be tolerated.

“We have the support of the SAPS, ours is to play a supportive role to SAPS. The agreement in terms of the march will be strictly carried out.”

Last week, supporters of Operation Dudula were turned away in eThekhwini, unaware that the launch was postponed.

This came after police denied the organisation permission to gather in the city. Many foreign shopkeepers closed their businesses on the day, for fear of possible harassment and violence.

Meanwhile, according to Timeslive, local Operation Dudula leader Philani Gumede, arrested for alleged incitement of violence, was released on R5000 bail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Police said he was arrested for allegedly creating a voice note calling for violence against foreigners in Durban.

Gumede was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of section 14 of the Cyber Crimes Act, according to NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Gumede has to report to a local police station every Friday between 6am and 6pm as part of his bail conditions.

He is not allowed to use his social media platforms to incite or encourage violence against foreigners, and must report to the investigating officer when he wants to leave the city area or province.

The case was postponed to May 24 for further investigation.

